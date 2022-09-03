Four persons on danger list over demolition of properties in Benin as community demands prosecution of perpetrators

Four persons are presently on the danger list in different hospitals in Benin over shock following the recent demolition of their properties at the small community of Ulegun in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state just as the traditional ruler of the community has called on the government to apply the full weight of the law on the perpetrators.

A victim, Mr Osaro Ihankpa, who disclosed this in Benin said that he’s currently on medication for high blood pressure following the demolition of his properties in the community in suburban Benin City.

In tears, Ihankpa who, however, refused to reveal the identity of the patients said that the developers, three men and a woman collapsed when news of the demolition filtered in and was immediately rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Over 60 houses were reportedly demolished during the operation last week at Ulegun allegedly on the order of Mr Frank Irabor, the secretary to Benin Traditional Council (BTC).

He said that so far, he has spent over 38 million in the last 12 years on the two properties which he said were at the filling and roofing level respectively when they were reportedly bulldozed by the scribe who is presently in prison custody for the action.

He lamented: “I am no longer myself. I am just standing here as a man. There’s one woman and three others who are battling their lives after they destroyed their houses.

“I want the Edo State government and the federal government to come to my aid. I bought the land and paid before I started building.”

The spokesman of the community, Mr Raymond Enogieru, insisted that justice must prevail as the controversial land which measures 225.47 hectares belong to Ulegun and not Ukhiri, going by a Supreme Court judgement.

Enogieru who spoke on behalf of the traditional ruler, Enogie Sunday Omoregie at his palace called on the state government to fully prosecute Mr Irabor and six others who were remanded in prison custody last Thursday by Justice Mary Itsueli of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City pending receipt of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

While insisting that they were loyal subjects of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11, the spokesman accused Mr Irabor of misleading the revered monarch by not telling him the truth as regards the legal status of the contested land.





He demanded: “Mr Irabor and the six other persons must face the full weight of the law. We commend the state government for arresting them. They should be prosecuted according to the law.”

