Four persons feared killed, Chief Imam, 25 others abducted in fresh attacks on Kagara communities

Armed bandits may have begun illegal activities in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State at the weekend and same day that 38 students, teachers and other persons they had earlier abducted enmass from a Government Science Secondary School in the town regained freedom.

Tribune Online investigation revealed that at least about four persons were on Saturday allegedly hacked to death by the criminals, while several others were said to have been kidnapped in fresh onslaught on the town and some neighbouring communities within the local government area of the state.

According to a source, identified as Musa Kwabe, a community leader in Kagara, eight persons were allegedly kidnapped in Kundu and 11 others in nearby Gunna district.

He said the four people murdered in cold blood through gunshots were said to have hailed from Karako, an adjoining village in the area while no fewer than about seven persons were still being declared missing.

The source further informed our reporter in an interview by telephone that the fleeing bandits allegedly rustled many cows in the affected communities.

Another source, Mallam Muhammed Hussein, a Chief in Kagara and an erstwhile local Government Council Chairman, identified one of those abducted as Ibrahim Ruvo, who was a Chief imam at Madaka village.

“One Chief Imam, Ibrahim Ruvo, was kidnapped around Madaka axis. He is yet to be found.”

Mallam Hussein, however, appealed to the state government to deploy more security operatives to the affected communities to prevent further attacks.

However, concerted efforts by our reporter to confirm the incidents from the Image Maker of the State Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, was not successful as several attempts made to get across to him were futile as his telephone was switched off.

