Four of our officers killed, 11 stations, over 20 vehicles burnt in Anambra ― Police

The Anambra State Police Command, on Wednesday, disclosed that about four of it officers were killed, eleven police stations and over twenty vehicles including patrol, exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), were set ablaze by hoodlums who operate under the guise of #EndSARS protest in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, who stated this during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Awka, also said that the hoodlums vandalised six other police stations and carted away some rifles, motorcycles kept as exhibits during the attacks.

The Commissioner mention the murdered police officers to include; the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Osumenyi Division, CSP Akpan Joseph, ASP Agu Michael, the station office, PC Udegbunam Sunday Celestine and Inspector John Oche, who was beheaded.

He added that two other officers were also injured.

According to CP Abang, in the course of the decisive action by the Police, 17 suspected hoodlums were arrested in connection with the incidents with several exhibits including one pump action, one Axe, three cutlass, one smoke grenade and some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, one (1) AK47 Rifle stolen from Ogbunike Division were recovered by operatives of the Command.

The suspects are; Matthew Vincent ‘m’ aged 29 years of Izza North LGA of Ebonyi State, Aguonu Chinedu Victor ‘m’ aged 24 years of Otolo Nnewi, Ezenagwu Ekene ‘m’ aged 32 years of Awka South LGA, Chukwuebuka Obianefo ‘m’ aged 36 years of Ihiala LGA, Okonkwo Stanley ‘m’ aged 37 years of Bende LGA of Abia State, Obumneme Omezuluike ‘m’ aged 30 years of Bende LGA of Abia State, Onyiuke Odinaka Izuchukwu ‘m’ aged 26 years of Njikoka LGA of Anambra State, Chukwuweike Enweozo ‘m’ aged 30 years of Onitsha North LGA.

Others are Chibuzo Otiaba ‘m’ aged 22 years of Njikoka LGA of Anambra State, Ebuka Nkwoego ‘m” aged 26 years of Ojenya Agbaja LGA of Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Okafor ‘m’ aged 21 years of Anambra East LGA, Kelechi Onyekwere ‘m’ aged 34 years of Osisioma North LGA of Abia State, Onyeka Egbemadu ‘m’ aged 23 years of Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, Samson Okoli ‘m’ aged 23 years of Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, Ugochukwu Nwagboso ‘m’ aged 38 years of Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, Nwankpa Ejike ‘m’ aged 26 years of Izza North LGA of Ebonyi State and Nwankpa Izuchukwu ‘m’ aged 20 years of Izza North LGA of Ebonyi State.

The CP equally raising alarm that the officers of the Command are no longer walking free in the state and the life and that of their families are been threatened by the suspected hoodlums operating under the guise of EndSARS protests.

While appreciating the State Governor, Willie Obiano, for his invaluable support to the law enforcement agencies in the State, Abang, encourage the good people of State to be security conscious at all times; and report any strange behaviour or suspicious movements to the nearest Police Station or through the Command emergency number 07039194332 for a prompt response.

He also commended the patriotic youth, Traditional/Community leaders, vigilante groups and residents of the state who contributed immensely to the overall successes recorded by the command in calming the situation and restoring normalcy in the state as well as robust inter-agency collaboration.

He said investigation is ongoing and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects in order to bring them to book.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Four of our officers killed, 11 stations, over 20 vehicles burnt in Anambra ― Police