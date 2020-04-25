Four new coronavirus positive cases reported in Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday evening, confirmed that four new persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

According to a statement by the governor, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases to the government.

With this new cases, Ekiti now has eight cases since the outbreak of the disease with five active, one death and two discharged.

Fayemi, in a statement he personally signed, said: “Ekiti State government has received notice from NCDC of four new COVID-19 positive cases in the state.”

Fayemi added that the new cases are primary contacts of the fourth recorded case, a male doctor who carried out a surgery on the recently deceased third positive case during childbirth.

“The newly confirmed cases are currently stable and asymptomatic and they have been transferred to the state’s Isolation Centre, Ado-Ekiti, while our contact tracing team has commenced the process of contact identification and tracing of their immediate contacts for isolation.

“This brings the total of COVID-19 positive cases in Ekiti State to eight: five active, two discharged and one death,” Fayemi added.

