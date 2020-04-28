Four men in police net for allegedly snatching trailer with 900 bags of cement

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four men who allegedly snatched a trailer carrying 900 bags of cement belonging to BUA cement company in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, gave the names of the suspects as Chinonso Onuigbo, Anayo Ulugha, Omoke Chigozie and Joseph Agu.

According to Mohammed, on 26/4/2020 at about 5:30am, there was a report that a trailer with registration number AAA 715 YA loaded with 900 bags of cement belonging to BUA Cement Company, Okpelle, was hijacked by a syndicate at Uromi village in Edo State and the trailer was diverted towards Anambra State.

Following the report, police operatives attached to Head Bridge Division in conjunction with the state command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) mobilised to Onitsha Head Bridge and intercepted the trailer and arrested the suspects.

“Suspects voluntarily confessed to have snatched the trailer at about 4:30am and were heading to Imo State before they were intercepted.

“Consequently, the suspects further led police detectives to Orlu in Imo State where their alleged gang leader, Chinonso Onuigbo, was also arrested.

Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspects included the snatched trailer, 900 bags of cement and a machete which they allegedly used to attack the truck driver.