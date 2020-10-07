Four men arrested with human head they were paid N2m to exhume for ritual

Police in Niger State has announced the arrest four suspected ritualists in connection with a fresh human head.

Parading the suspects before the newsmen at the premises of the State Police Command Headquarters on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital, was the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) of the Command ASP Wasiu. A.Abiodun, just as he identified the suspects as one Aljahi Suleiman Abubakar ‘m’ aged 50 years, one Babuga Mamman ‘m’ aged 42 years, one Abdullahi Dogo ‘m’ aged 30 years and one Abubakar Abdullahi, ‘m’ aged 31 years respectively.

ASP Abiodun stated further that on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at about 17:30 hours, that the Police operatives attached to Ibbi Division in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state arrested the four suspects who were all residents of Sabon Pegi, within the council area.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly exhumed and severed the human head

from Kanti village graveyard via Ibbi in Mashegu local government area of the state on the same date at about 08:00hours.

The PPRO, said during interrogation by the police, that the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of N2million (N2,000,000.00k) by one Nasiru ‘m’ of Koko, in Kebbi State and one Muhammadu ‘m’ of Sabon Pegi in Mashegu local government area of Niger State, both of who were said to have escaped arrest by the Police and currently at large as of the time of filing this report on Wednesday, in Minna.

Also in an encounter with the third suspect, Abdullahi Dogo with whom the fresh human head was caught and arrested by the Police, he corroborated the statement by the Police, that the said Nasiru who was at large contracted him to do the ‘job’ by telephone conversation, while the first two suspects, Suleiman Abubakar and Babuga Mamman were the ones who facilitated the telephone conversation between him and the said Nasiru, presently at large.

The suspect said, “I have never seen Nasiru in my life, but he contacted me to get the fresh human head for him at N2million though he didn’t tell me what he wanted to do with it. And after the telephone conversation between me and Nasiru, I contacted my friend who carried out the job but he is also present at large as he took to his heels when he got the information that I have been arrested with the fresh human head which he handed over to me earlier on a fateful day.”

Meanwhile, ASP Wasiu A. Abiodun has explained that the case was still under investigation by the Police, while efforts were being made by the Police to arrest the fleeing suspects with the view to charged the suspects to court for prosecution as soon as the investigation on the matter was concluded.

