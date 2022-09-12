Four mechanic apprentices arrested for vehicle brain box theft

Four members of a syndicate that specialized in invading mechanic workshops and other places to vandalize and steal brain boxes from vehicles have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The arrested members of the syndicate have however been identified as apprentices of auto mechanics in the neighbourhood.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement, signed by him on Monday

The Lagos police spokesperson said “Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have arrested four members of a syndicate that specialize in vandalizing and selling vehicle parts. ”

He added that”The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz SUVs brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop was vandalized and their brain boxes and oil pumps stolen. ”

” The suspects, Sodiq Odugbade ‘m’ aged 20, Aliyu Yusufa ‘m’ aged 20, Ayinla Aliaminu ‘m’ aged 21 and Ayomide Ogunshiyi ‘m’ aged 18, who were mechanic apprentices in the neighborhood, have given useful information to the police.”

According to Hundeyin ” Efforts are on to arrest the receivers of these stolen items. Arrested suspects have since been arraigned.”

He also stated that The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc assures Lagosians of the relentless efforts of officers and men of the Command to bring crime to the barest minimum.”

