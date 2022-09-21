Four killed, six injured in Kogi road accident

Four persons have been confirmed dead while six others seriously injured in a motor accident on Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja road.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kogi Sector Commander Stephen Dawulung who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, explaining that one person did not sustain injury.

Dawulung said that the accident involved a bus and that it occurred at 3.10 p.m. on Tuesday, at Km 2, Line 3, Obajana, Kogi on Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja road.

He said that the injured persons were rescued by the corps’ personnel and were quickly rushed to a hospital in Obajana for treatment while the four bodies were deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

He said that the accident was caused by over-speeding that could not be controlled when one of the tyres deflated, resulting in a summersault.

“If the driver wasn’t on high speed, the accident might not have occurred or it could have been mild.

“It’s unfortunate that most times, you see drivers competing on the roads for no just cause but only to put their lives and those of their passengers at risk.

“We always advise that drivers should adhere to stipulated speed limits as provided for all categories of vehicles.

“They should always endeavour to conduct routine checks on their vehicles, including tyres before embarking on any journey and avoid the use of second hand tyres,” he said.

