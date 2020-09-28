Four killed, four others injured in Anambra road accident

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.

Four others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident which occurred near a slaughterhouse in the area.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kamal Musa, who confirmed the incident in a statement said: “At about 1130hrs this morning multiple fatal crashes as a result of break failure and loss of control involving a red 911 M/Benz with registration number JJT 168 XG, a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 122 DQ and a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Izuchukwu Motors with registration number ABN 430 YN, was recorded at Obosi slaughter near Obosi police division along Onitsha – Owerri road.

According to him, a total of thirteen people including eight male adults and five female adults were involved in the crash. Two male adults and two female adults who sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to Unit Hospital Obosi, by FRSC rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue after they were confirmed dead by the doctors in the hospital.

“The road obstruction is being cleared to ensure the free flow of traffic,” Musa added.

He said the State Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, while praying to God to grant the deceased’s families the fortitude to bear the irrevocable loss wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He admonished motorists to embark on regular maintenance of vehicles and ensure their vehicles meet the minimum safety standards before putting it on the road to avoid undue crashes on our roads.

