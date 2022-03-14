Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community

The sleepy small town of Obayantor Ikpoba Okha local government of Edo State was thrown into deep mourning last Friday as four persons were reportedly shot dead following a clash between some youths and soldiers.
A community source explained that the cause of the problem has to do with leadership tussle in the community following the removal of the youth leader (Okhaegele) and the installation of a new one.
The source who pleaded anonymity alleged that one of the aggrieved parties brought in the soldiers to the community with a view to reclaiming the Okhaegele and that a fatal shooting occured during the fracas which led to the death of two soldiers.
According to him, the soldiers who later swooped on the community in a reprisal attack, killed four youths to avenge the death of their colleagues.
The soldiers were said to have fired sporadically when they got to the community just as the people scampered for safety, killing four persons in the process.
He said the soldiers have taken over the community harassing innocent residents who are going about their businesses.
The spokesperson of the 4 Brigade headquarters of the Nigeria Army Benin, Capt. Yemi Sokoya, however, vehemently denied the involvement of soldiers in the leadership tussle.
Sokoya said: “We went there with the DSS who actually gave us the information and before we got there they opened fire on the troop who responded but to the glory of God we were able to clear the community and recover some arms and ammunition.”
He said the soldiers didn’t go there because of leadership tussle but on the intelligence that arms are being stockpiled there, saying they are not interested in any rivalry in the community.
The army spokesman disclosed that three English pump action guns, two AK 47 rifles, one double barrel gun 32 live cartridges phones and identify cars belonging to vigilante found in the pockets of the criminals were recovered.
The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Bello Kontongs, said it was an army operation and not the police, disclosing that some persons were reportedly killed in the community following a clash between some youths and the Nigerian Army.
