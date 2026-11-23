…three others wounded

Political tension in Delta State ahead of the 2027 general elections heightened on Monday after former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, reportedly survived an alleged assassination attempt that left four people dead and several others injured.

Omo-Agege, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, was reportedly on a campaign visit to Uduere in Ughelli North Local Government Area when the attack occurred.

A statement signed by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Omo-Agege, said reports from the scene indicated that armed men opened fire on the senator and his entourage during what it described as a peaceful campaign tour.

The statement said the suspected attackers were heard shouting, “It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill! It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill!”

It added that the former deputy Senate president “was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.”

The statement identified two of those killed as aides to the senator, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

It also named Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho as victims who sustained critical injuries and were receiving medical attention.

However, while the initial account reported three others wounded, the campaign organisation’s detailed statement listed four injured persons.

The statement also alleged that individuals whose names were withheld led the attack and called on Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to condemn the incident, order a comprehensive investigation and guarantee Omo-Agege’s security.

The statement read: “The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation condemns in the strongest possible terms the murderous attack on the campaign team of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“According to eyewitness reports received from the scene, armed men opened fire at close range on Senator Omo-Agege and his entourage during a peaceful campaign tour to Uduere.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.

“We are pained to report that FOUR PEOPLE including two of our aides — Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro — were shot dead.

“Four others — Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (who was shot in the neck) and Ayodo Wanogho — were shot at very close range and wounded critically. They are currently receiving medical attention. We pray for their speedy recovery and we stand with their families at this dark hour.

Witnesses allege that the attackers were shouting, ‘It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill! It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill!’

“This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“We state it clearly: Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime. Seeking the votes of the people should not be a death sentence.”

The campaign organisation further called on the governor to publicly condemn the attack, order the arrest and investigation of those allegedly involved, and guarantee the safety of Omo-Agege, NDC leaders and other opposition candidates in the state.

It also appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Commissioner of Police in Delta State to take over the investigation.

The organisation specifically called on the Inspector-General of Police to personally handle the investigation, alleging that officers of the Delta State Police Command who were present at the scene with six trucks failed to prevent the attack and killings.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, the international community and supporters of democracy to take note of the incident.

The statement also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased aides and urged supporters not to retaliate or take the law into their hands.

It said the campaign team’s ward-to-ward tour of Delta Central would continue despite the incident.

“But let it be on record: If anything happens to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the world will know who to hold responsible”, the statement further warned, adding that “Enough is enough. Delta must not bleed for politics.”