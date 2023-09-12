No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed in a bloody fracas between the two rival cult groups in Ilesa of Osun state.

Two were said to have been killed last Sunday while the remaining two were killed on Tuesday.

The victims who were also cult members said to have been shot dead after a gun duel that lasted about forty minutes between the two warring deadly group members who threw the community onto a battlefield and disrupted both commercial and other activities in the ancient town for hours.

The evil perpetrators who are said to have thrown decorum into the wind said to be armed with guns, cutlasses, broken bottles, knives, daggers, axes and other dangerous weapons they openly displayed and freely used to wreak havoc in the town.

Apart from those reportedly killed, informed sources disclosed that about eight other persons were severely wounded and presently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals in the town.

The development has caused panic and fear in the length and breadth of the town as those who witnessed the crisis and managed to escape the blood bath are now in great lamentation as they are now expressing worries about what their fate would be

Eyewitness account told our reporter on Tuesday that, two were found dead after an exchange of gunshots in the Imo area of the town last Sunday evening and that, in a renewed reprisals attack on Tuesday, two more persons were killed while one was in a state of coma.

According to him, in Irojo and Bolunduro areas of the town, continuous gunfire of the cultists rented the air for hours while residents of the area ran helter-skelter to escape being victims of circumstances.

Speaking on the development, the state police command public relations officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident

Meanwhile, one of the residents in the town, Mrs. Babalola Adepoju told our reporter that, they were in a serious problem in the town and charged the state government and the security operatives to intervene to curb the inhuman activities of cultists in the state.

He expressed disappointment that residents of the state could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to the wicked acts of the deadly ones.





