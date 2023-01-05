Four injured in renewed Fulani attacks on Benue villages

“Four people were reported to have been critically wounded in some communities in the Gwer West local government area of Benue State following a renewed attack.”

Four people were reported to have been critically wounded in some communities in the Gwer West local government area of Benue State following a renewed attack.

Villages such as; Nagi and Tse-Girgi Dajo in Gaambe Ushin council ward as well as Sengenv all in the council area were attacked between Tuesday and Thursday.

A resident of Nagi had told newsmen on the phone that the village was attacked on Tuesday during which several people were injured while Tse-Girgi Dajo came under siege earlier on Thursday by the marauding herders.

A local who did not want to be mentioned said one person, Pillar Abee, was critically injured during the attack on Tse-Girgi Dajo adding that the victim is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande who confirmed the attacks said that four people were injured when the herders attacked the villages.

He added that a similar attack was launched on another community -Sengev- on Thursday afternoon but has yet to get details of the incident.

He said security operatives had been deployed to the area.

“Two people were badly injured in the Nagi attack while two people were also wounded in the Tse-Girgi Dajo attack. There was also another attack in the area today, we don’t know if there are casualties yet.

“Security men are on the ground and they have been doing their best. In fact, they are trying for us,” the chairman said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said the command had received information that there was going to be an attack on the Nagi area and stated that there had been none so far except that the people may be fleeing their homes out of fear.





She said that the command was yet to receive any report as regards the said attack on the Tse-Girgi Dajo community.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE