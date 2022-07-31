Four informants arrested over Kuje jailbreak, Abuja attacks

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Director of Defence Media Operations, (DDMO), Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko while speaking with Defence Correspondents in Abuja FILE PHOTO

Crack detectives of one of the nation’s security forces have reportedly arrested four informants suspected to be leaking information to terrorists about troops’ locations and movements in and around the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The terrorists believed to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa (BH/ISWAP) had stormed the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre and set several inmates free while they also struck at the Bwari area of the FCT where they ambushed the troops of the Guards Brigade and also last week attacked the military checkpoint near Zuma Rock.

A confirmed security source told our correspondent in confidence that the suspects were already being profiled to ascertain their roles in the recent spate of attacks on the nation’s federal capital.

The source disclosed that the suspects were arrested with sophisticated equipment including walkie-talkies, revolvers, knives, amulets, and old Chinese-made phones that do not use data.

According to the source, “the suspects are currently being interrogated to determine if they are working for terrorist groups or armed bandits or other elements with ulterior motives.

“I can authoritatively tell you that while the military is yet to provide updates since the attack on Kuje Prison, the last attacks on troops at the Bwari and Zuma Rock axis, the joint security task force has so far killed more than 70 armed criminals, including dangerous Kuje prison escapees and terrorists.”

The source added of the arrest of the informants is expected to provide more details into the investigation of the Kuje Prison break and other recent security breaches in Abuja and its environs.

Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, told defence correspondents last Thursday that the military high command had commenced a full investigation into recent security breaches recorded in the FCT and its evictions with a view to assisting the military in future operations.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

