Four Fulani herdsmen arrested over alleged killing of police officer in Osun

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Osun State Police Command over the alleged killing of a police inspector (name withheld) on Sunday while preventing armed Fulani herdsmen from kidnapping two expatriates in Aruwa village of Ifewara in Atakumosa West local government area of Osun state.

Investigations revealed that the deceased police officer was in the company of a police sergeant when the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that after the suspected kidnappers gunned down the police inspector, the other police officer also shot and killed one of the kidnappers while items like guns, telephone sets and others were recovered by the state police command office.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Ms Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, adding that four suspected Fulanis had been arrested in connection with the incident.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…

Four Fulani herdsmen arrested over alleged killing of police officer in Osun

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app


Four Fulani herdsmen arrested over alleged killing of police officer in Osun

You might also like
Latest News

APC, Tinubu face fresh suit over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Latest News

You have made our nation proud, Gov Bello hails sensational Tobi Amusan

Latest News

Students evacuated as FG orders closure of FGC Kwali over bandits attack

Latest News

Residents lament as new Soro cattle market under lock six months after completion

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More