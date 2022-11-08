Four feared dead, others injured as fire razes chemical market in Onitsha

Latest News
By Michael Ovat- Awka 
fire chemical market Onitsha,

About four people have reportedly died, while many others sustained various degrees of injury during a fire outbreak at the popular Chemical market Onitsha on Tuesday.

The inferno equally destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

Meanwhile, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha South LGA and Anambra State firefighters have already arrived in the area with a view to controlling the raging fire.

Details later…

