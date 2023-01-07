Four ex-vice chairmen, councillor dump PDP to NNPP in Gombe

“Four former vice chairmen from Billiri, Kwami and Nafada and a former councillor in Gombe State have defected from the PDP to the NNPP.”

By  Ishola Michael - Gombe 
Four ex-vice chairmen
As the 2023 elections is fast approaching, the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State has continued to receive defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold.
In the latest development, four former vice chairmen from Billiri, Kwami and Nafada and a former Councillor have defected from the PDP to the NNPP.
They joined the NNPP after meeting the Gombe State NNPP Governorship candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Khamisu Mailantarki.
The defectors included two former deputy chairmen from Billiri local government, one each from Kwami and Nafada local governments and a Councillor from Tall ward in Billiri local government.
The defectors are:  Yila Dankuka, a former deputy chairman, Billiri Local Government who served from 2013 to 2015; Philip Bataliya who also served as deputy Chairman, Billiri local government in 2003.


Others include; Hon. Auwalu Rabiu Daba, a former deputy chairman of Kwami local government area, Hon. Aliyu Idris Biri ex dep chairman of Nafada local government and Hon. Muhammed Balas Tal, a former Councillor Tall Ward in Billiri local government between 2013 and 2015.
