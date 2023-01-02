Four essential ways to boost your leadership skills

Bridging the gap between management and leadership starts with identifying what strengths exist to be built on, what isn’t working and what skills need improvement to foster positive change.
Poor leadership can diminish employee job satisfaction, corporate loyalty and overall performance. It stifles team success, business growth and the company’s bottom line.
Here are some essential ways you can boost your leadership skills and keep your team moving in the right direction:
Communicate with your employees
Great employees are thought leaders who push the boundaries with new ideas and methods. Great leaders let them push and know they don’t have all the answers themselves.
A lack of feedback from your employees can be a sure sign that your leadership skills need tweaking. Great leaders encourage questions, feedback and new ideas. Some typical skills of a leader who understands the importance of good communication, are:
Listening more than they talk; Taking an interest and investing in their employees as individuals; Offering a safe, welcoming office or meeting space; Respecting a team member’s time and offering focused attention; Providing acceptance and encouragement of feedback.
Positive communication flow doesn’t happen by accident. As Elizabeth Baskin, CEO of global communications agency Tribe, Inc., wrote on LinkedIn, “Without a strong effort to create channels of communication between top management and rank-and-file employees, there’s sometimes very little information flowing between the two.” Baskin also said, “What’s needed is a strategic approach to communicating top management’s strategic direction and vision to people at all levels of the company.”
Stop babysitting
A great leader inspires and positively influences their team, which promotes employee loyalty and satisfaction. The babysitter (or micromanager), on the other hand, is often perceived as smothering and someone who can’t back off and allow their team to do what they were hired and trained to do. In my experience, the feeling that you need to micromanage is often based on one of three issues:
You fear that without constant supervision, a project will not succeed. You have a lack of proper training in leadership and facilitation skills. Your company’s hiring or training of employees is poor, which creates a team that does require constant monitoring—the worst situation a leader can find themselves in.
A secure leader knows how to trust their own abilities as well as those of their team and is ready to step in and facilitate only when it’s needed. You must understand that “babysitting” seldom achieves more than mediocre results. This is a shift that occurs over time, as successes build self-esteem and confidence.
Being micromanaged can be a soul-crushing experience that leads your best employees to question their own abilities as well as their place in the company.
Stay in the loop
If you never hear about issues until they become an emergency or don’t see warnings of dissatisfaction prior to someone’s resignation, you might need to get your finger back on the pulse of your team.
Poor leadership skills often leave a leader in a “communication bubble” where they hear little, if any, worthwhile feedback. These bubbles can form when team members are afraid to deliver bad news or raise potential issues, or they simply don’t bother because they don’t believe they will be heard.
A great leader welcomes all input, even when it’s negative, and finds ways to deal with it positively. This not only allows you to put out fires before they spread, but also builds employee trust that they can candidly raise issues and have confidence in your ability to resolve them.
Encourage loyalty and longevity
While the old saying “Employees don’t leave companies; they leave bosses” is often true, the opposite is equally true: Great employees are drawn to great leaders.
Poor or ineffectual leadership skills are a leading cause of employee dissatisfaction and high turnover. According to a Harvard Business Review article, “In general, people leave their jobs because they don’t like their boss, don’t see opportunities for promotion or growth, or are offered a better gig (and often higher pay); these reasons have held steady for years.”
While high turnover is poisonous to productivity and success, I’ve found that ensuring a team is motivated and job-satisfied can have profound, long-term positive effects, including: Increased production with fewer delays and standstills; Avoiding employee burnout from “picking up the slack”; Higher quality of work due to job expertise (i.e., workers aren’t in a constant “training mode”); Improved business reputation; Increased morale.
Great leaders should also make an honest, even painful, assessment of their own skills and actions, especially if they face high turnover and embrace personal change.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…
Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…
FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts
The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…
Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…
Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally
LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…
EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits
As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…