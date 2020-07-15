Four escape death in Anambra trailer accident

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Four persons, on Tuesday night, escaped death in an auto crash along Owerri-Onitsha expressway, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred at about 10.30 pm, involved two articulated vehicles with registration numbers, TTB503YA and KMC272XC.

According to an eye witness, “The trailer with registration number TTB503YA broke down in the middle of the road with no reasonable caution sign placed before the incident happened.

“The driver of the second trailer could not control his speed after suddenly sighting the obstruction.”

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo said no injury nor death was recorded.

He said, “A Road Traffic Crash involving Two (2) articulated vehicles with registration numbers, TTB503YA and KMC272XC was reported at about 6.50 am today Wednesday 15 July 2020.

“Four (4) male adults were involved in the crash. No injury and no death recorded. FRSC operatives from Oraifite Unit Command are on ground managing traffic. Efforts are in progress to clear the obstruction. Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and take note of the diversion created.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi warns drivers against over-speeding.

“He equally admonishes vehicle owners and drivers (especially articulated vehicles), to always ensure that their vehicles are in perfect condition before embarking on any trip and they must place adequate road signs in the event of an unforeseen breakdown.

