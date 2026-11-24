Four personnel of the Edo State Security Corps have been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information about police movements and operations to suspected cultists in Benin.

The suspects, identified as Gideon Acher, Tony Oahiale and Culture Uzo, were arrested in the Adolor area of Benin following investigations into the alleged compromise of police operations in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this while parading suspects arrested for various criminal offences in the state.

Ikoedem said operatives were surprised to discover that information about their movements and operational activities had been leaked to suspected cultists, prompting an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of the security personnel.

In a separate operation, the police arrested 10 suspected members of the Aye Axe confraternity during an alleged initiation exercise.

The police spokesperson also disclosed the arrest of four suspected kidnappers following the rescue of two victims, Yakubu Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed, during an intensive bush-combing operation in the Ikakumoh/Ayaran Forest.

She said the victims were rescued unhurt, while the suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

A suspected armed robber was also arrested in Ugiokhuen Community, bringing the total number of suspects paraded to 19.

According to Ikoedem, the arrests reflected the command’s determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements and strengthen security across Edo State.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, as reiterating the command’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks and ensure that those involved in criminal activities were brought to justice.

Daaor commended the officers involved in the operations for their courage and professionalism, while appreciating members of the public for providing timely information and supporting security efforts.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies, stressing that the protection of lives and property remained a collective responsibility.