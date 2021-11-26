Four DPOs, others receive awards of service to humanity in Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command, through the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has given Awards of Excellence and Service to Humanity to 10 officers from the Command, and other stakeholders on Thursday in Calabar.

The awards were presented to the recipients by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Alminu Alhassan.

The awardees included four DPOs and six other officers including relevant stakeholders deemed fit for the awards by the PCRC.

The DPOs awarded included, CSP Victor James Usang for Ikom Division, SP Elemi Bassey Edet for Obanliku Division, SP Ibrahim Abubakar for CFTZ division, and CSP Egede N. Jacob for Efut Division.

Also awarded were SP Awodi A. commander, Anti-cultism and kidnapping squad, Rt.Hon. Legor Idagbor, Chief Martin O. Orim, chief of staff to Governor Ayade of Cross River state amongst several others.

Speaking briefly on behalf of the awards recipients, CSP Horsefor Minafuro thanked the police for the awards and explained that the awards would make them work harder; just as he dedicated the awards to the citizens who give them security information.

“We thank the police community nation, this award will make us work harder, we are not going to relax, I dedicate this award to members of the public, for giving us security information,” he said.

