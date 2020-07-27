Four docked over alleged possession, smoking of Indian hemp

Four persons, Olajide Abeeb, 18; Christopher Seyi, 18; Rasheed Shittu, 20 and Babatunde Sikiru, 32, were arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged possession and smoking of Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor, Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 24 around 08:00 am. at Ile-Ife and its environs.

Emmanuel said that the defendants conspired among themselves to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause the breakdown of law and order in Ile-Ife and its environs.

He added that the defendants publicly engaged themselves in smoking of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in the area and thereby created fears into people’s mind.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were in unlawful possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and could not give a satisfactory account of how they came about it.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 249(d), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of the public peace as well possession and smoking of Indian hemp.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Unah Sunday, pleaded for bail for the defendants in the most liberal term, pledging that they would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted each of the defendants bails in the sum of N200,000, with one surety each in like sum.

Adebayo said that the sureties must swear to affidavits of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction, while their addresses must be verified by the prosecutor.

He stated further that the sureties must present three recent passport photographs each and provide three years tax clearance certificates.

The case was adjourned till Sept 22, for hearing.

(NAN)

