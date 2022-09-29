Four die, seven injured in Bauchi fatal accidents

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) RS12.12 has confirmed that four people were killed in multiple fatal accidents.

According to a report from the Ganjuwa Station of the FRSC, the accident occurred on Thursday, 29/9/2022 at 1110hrs and was reported at 1130hrs while the arrival time of the Personnel was 1145hrs making a response time of 15mins.

The route of the accident is the ever-busy Bauchi -Kano highway while the

location is Tashan Mai-Alewa.

According to the report, the number of people involved was 11, all male out of which 7 male adults were injured to various degrees while 4 male adults were killed.

It was reported that the accident involved 2 vehicles, a Vibe Pontiac private car with registration number BUU457SY and a commercial Ford Galaxy mini bus with registration number MSA59XB.

The Vibe Pontiac car was driven by one Dr Yahaya Usman Muhammadu.

The possible cause of the crash was speed limit violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC) at a point where the road condition is paved.

The victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ningi for immediate treatment of the injured and confirmation of the dead as reported by

DRC KM Chadi, FRSC, STO Ganjuwa LGA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Independence: FG Declares Oct. 3 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 3, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.….

Police Confirm Death Of Bukka Hut Co-Founder, Laolu Martin

Investment and banking expert and the Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Laolu Martins has died in his Lekki home in Lagos. There have been controversies surrounding the death of the former Stanbic IIBTC Pension Fund worker, who died on Tuesday night….…

Committee Of VCs Misinformed FG About Our Salaries —Polytechnic Lecturers





Polytechnic lecturers in the country have taken a swipe at the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) over a report credited to it that chief lecturers in Nigeria polytechnics’..…

Musa reveals successful surgery

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair his left arm and will return to action with Sivasspor soon.….

I will fight Joshua, says Whyte

Four die, seven injured in Bauchi fatal accidents