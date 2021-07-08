Four die of food poison in Kwara

Four members of the same family have reportedly died of food poison at Olori village in Banni community, Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State.

The incident that happened early on Thursday was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

The NSCDC spokesman said that the deceased died as a result of food poisoning around 7 am on Thursday.

“We received information about the death of two children of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar of Olori village, Banni community of Kwara North; Umar Mohammed 25 years and Kadir Mohammed 18 years.

“They started vomiting around 4:00 am on Thursday and were rushed to General hospital, Igbeti, Oyo State.

“They were tested and confirmed to have taken poisonous food.

“After few minutes, the two died in the hospital,” Afolabi said.

He further said that as the family members were preparing to bury their corps, one of the grandsons of Abubakar; Umar Mohammed also died.

The PRO said that a team of NSCDC personnel led by the Divisional Officer, Mr Adesina Taofeek, visited the family to condole with them.

“As we were with the family members, we were told another grandson, Bashiru Mohammed has been rushed to another hospital, and on getting there, he was also confirmed dead in our presence,” Afolabi said.

The PRO said that the Divisional Officer, Taofeek advised other family members who took the same meal with the deceased, to go for a check-up at the hospital.

He said that some other members of the family were admitted to the hospital, for proper tests and possible treatment to avert undesirable occurrences.

