Four die in Ilorin-Ogbomoso auto crash

Four persons have reportedly died in a fatal accident along Ilorin-Ogbomoso express road, Kwara State, on Sunday afternoon.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident occurred at Otte town, close to Ilorin International Airport road as a result of a collision involving a commercial Toyota Hummer bus with vehicle registration number FFA717YR and a truck.

Tribune Online gathered that the auto accident, caused by speed violation-run at an excessive speed more than 100km/h and dangerous driving, saw the bus burning beyond recognition.

It was gathered that the four dead victims include two males and two females, while no items were recovered at the scene.

It was also gathered that seven persons; three males and four females secured varying degrees of injuries on the leg, hand, fracture, head, burn and bruises, while a total of 18 persons; 10 males and eight females were involved in the accident.

Officers and men of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were sighted with emergency ambulance moving towards the accident scene as at the time of filing the report

The Kwara Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Ilorin, Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that six victims were taken to State General Hospital, Ilorin and one person was taken to a private hospital at Eyenkorin, Ilorin while the dead were taken to State General Hospital, Ilorin by the FRSC team, Police.

