Four people were confirmed dead when a speeding Toyota Sienna veered out of its lane and collided head-on with a tricycle at Famgbe 2 on the Yenagoa – Oporoma road on Monday.
An eyewitness said the Toyota Sienna was heading towards Oporoma while the tricycle was returning to Yenagoa after seven o’clock in the evening when the crash occurred.
The victims included the tricycle driver and passengers, while none of the Sienna’s occupants sustained any injuries.
The witness mentioned heavy rainfall and poor visibility as possible contributors to the accident, which happened on a bend known for several previous accidents.
Residents took some time to respond to the emergency due to the rain and growing darkness.
Although Bayelsa State prohibits tricycles from operating after 7.00 pm, some tricyclists, especially outside the state capital Yenagoa, often operate beyond this ban.
When contacted about the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, said he was not aware of it.
