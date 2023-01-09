Four die, eight injured in Ondo/Ore road crash

“At least four persons lost their lives while eight others were injured in a lone accident which occurred along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.”

At least four persons lost their lives while eight others were injured in a lone accident which occurred along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident, according to an eyewitness. involved an unregistered Nissan bus that occurred around 3 pm and attributed the accident to the carelessness of the driver.

While speaking on the crash, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Commander, Mr Sikiru Alonge, explained that the accident was caused by the loss of concentration of the driver.

He said “Nineteen persons were involved in the fatal accident which comprises of ten males adult, five females adult, two male child and two female children.

“Out of the nineteen persons, eight persons were injured comprising of six male adults and two female adults while four persons died on the spot, comprising of two male adults and two female adults.”

According to him, the injured victims, have been taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue.

He warned motorists against overspeeding and loss of concentration while driving in order to save lives and property.

