Four deceased 1994 Super Eagles, others get houses from Buhari

In line with the promise made earlier made by the Federal Government, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994.

The allocation of the houses followed a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Thursday, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

The players are; Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are; Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.

