Four dead, others injured in Ibadan road mishap

Four persons, including three students and a commercial motorcyclist, lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred on Tuesday along the Abanla-Idi-Ayunre Road in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The accident, which happened in the early hours of the day, involved a truck loaded with granite and a motorcycle, commonly known as okada.

According to eyewitness accounts, the truck driver ran over the okada that was conveying the students to school.

The motorcyclist and two of the students died on the spot, while the third student was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident and remains at large as the police begin investigations into the incident.

Witnesses said distraught students took to the streets shortly after the tragedy, blocking the road and demanding justice and immediate government intervention.

Emotions ran high as other commercial motorcyclists and residents joined the protest, decrying the recurring threat posed by heavy-duty vehicles along the route.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Chairman of the council, Asiwaju Olatunji, arrived at the scene with police and other security personnel to calm the protesters and reassure the community of swift and long-term measures.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of young lives, he condemned the recklessness of both trailer drivers and commercial motorcyclists, many of whom prioritize speed and profit over safety.

He stressed that had the motorcyclist obeyed traffic rules—especially the regulation on the number of passengers allowed—the accident might have been averted.

Olatunji assured the families of the victims that justice would be served and pledged that the council would leave no stone unturned in locating the runaway driver and ensuring legal accountability.

He also vowed that the construction company that owns the truck would be made to compensate the bereaved families.

“This is one tragedy too many. I can only imagine what the parents and families of these future leaders are going through emotionally, psychologically, and physically. As a father, I know it is a pain better imagined than experienced,” Olatunji said.

“We cannot continue to lose our children to preventable road accidents caused by reckless drivers and riders who flagrantly violate our laws.”

He announced immediate measures, including the construction of speed bumps along the road to slow down trailers and safeguard road users, especially schoolchildren.

“The bush along that section of the road will also be cleared to improve visibility for motorists,” he added.

The Council Chairman further revealed that discussions were ongoing with the management of the construction company to ensure accountability and enforce stricter safety measures for their drivers and trucks.

He also disclosed plans to collaborate with relevant state and federal traffic agencies to strengthen enforcement against reckless driving and implement school zone safety protocols in critical areas.

Meanwhile, the truck has been impounded, and the police have assured the public that justice will be done.

The atmosphere around Prospect High School, where the students attended, remains somber as staff and classmates mourn the tragic loss.

