Four dead, four injured as bus heading to Enugu from Lagos rams into trailer in Benin

An early morning fatal auto crash at the town of Ahor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State along the Benin bye-pass yesterday resulted in the death of four persons while five others were critically injured.

The fatal accident which occurred at about 7:22am involved a 14-seater minibus which was heading to Enugu from Lagos and an articulated vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly making a U-turn on the road when the driver of the ill-fated minibus ran into the vehicle from behind.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who refused to disclose his name confirmed the incident blamed the fatal crash on over-speeding by the trailer driver.

He said: “If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the fatal crash.

“Out of 14 passengers, four persons died, four others have been taken to hospital.”

Persistent efforts to reach the Edo State sector commander, Mr Henry Benemaisia proved futile as he was said to be in a meeting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. four dead The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest. four dead. Benin