Four common mistakes that can cause an explosion when using a gas cooker

There are advantages to using gas to cook. There are also disadvantages that should not be overlooked. One such disadvantage is the possibility of a gas explosion. Using gas is one of the fastest means of cooking.

While using gas, a lot of us forget to follow proper kitchen safety rules amid all the hurry, thereby making mistakes that might lead to a gas explosion. If you cook with gas at home, here are some things to avoid.

1. Putting the gas cylinder in the wrong place

When it comes to positioning, there are a lot of things you need to think about because gas-related accidents and even deaths can be caused by putting things in the wrong place.

To ensure safety when cooking with cooking gas, always keep your gas cylinder on a stable and firm surface, and place it vertically. When you place the gas cylinder vertically, the bottom of the cylinder would be on the surface, and the regulator side would be facing up.

2. Filling your gas tank to the brim

Another mistake you should avoid is filling your gas cylinder to the brim. Filling your gas to the brim could cause gas leakage which will put you at risk of a gas explosion.

3. Placing flammable objects near a gas stove

Many people make the mistake of putting things on gas stove burners. The safest thing to do is not put anything on the gas stove burners and keep flammable objects away from the gas stove.

The heat emanating from a gas stove burner can burn things that are close to it, especially flammable objects. Foil paper wrappings, utensils or jars, plastic, and so on must be kept at least a few feet away from It during the time that the gas stove is on.

4. Ignoring gas leakage

Gas leakage can cause an explosion at any time when something ignites a spark. Whenever you notice that there is a gas leakage, you should turn off the gas completely, open all the windows and doors of the house, and find a place to stay in the meantime.

