Four Chinese men abducted, one soldier killed in Kogi

Barely two weeks after three policemen and two vigilantes were killed by bandits in Yagba West Local Government Area, four Chinese men mining have reportedly been abducted by gunmen in Ofili community of the same LGA in Kogi State

According to locals, the bandits in their numbers ambushed the Chinese men on Friday evening who were believed to be engaged in mining and forcefully abducted then, while a yet to be identified military man was killed.

In addition, a mobile policeman who attached to the Chinese men was shot.

“The Chinese men, four of who were into mining in Ofili area of the LGA were ambushed and taken away. One of the policemen attached to them was also shot.

“One of the soldiers deployed to the area to ensure security of lives and property of the people was also killed

“He called on the military particularly the men of the Operation Forward Base, and other security agencies in the state to come to their rescue.

“We are now living in fears. We cannot sleep in our homes and we can no longer go to our farms. We want the government and security agents to come to our aide. This is a systematic elimination of our people. The source said.

When contacted, the Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya who can not immediately confirm the incident, promised to get back to Our reporter.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE