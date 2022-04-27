Four burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Four persons at about 2.25 pm on Wednesday, died around the Fidiwo area, Ogunmakin, on the Lagos -Ibadan expressway.

The victims were said to have burnt beyond recognition as the Toyota Hiace bus, they were travelling in lost control as a result of a burst tyre.

18 persons all male adults were said to be in the ill-fated vehicle.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, said the driver of the bus lost control and the vehicle went into flames leaving four dead and 13 injured.

The injured passengers were taken to private hospitals in Sagamu for treatment.

Umar while commiserating with the families of the crash victims advised motorists to drive cautiously, always check their tyres and obey speed regulations.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…