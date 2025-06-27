Four arrested over armoured cable theft at National Assembly

No fewer than four young men were arrested on Friday over theft of armoured cable at the Annex complex at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The culprits were arrested by officers of the Sergeant-at-arm at the early hours of the day.

They were subsequently detained at the SPU office at the Annex complex for questioning before they were taken to custody.

According to sources privy to the arrest, the culprits who had last week dug out some of the installed armoured cable from the scene of the incident, charted away the items.

However, the culprits returned to the complex at the early hours of Friday to carry the remaining part of the armoured cable before they met their waterloo.

This is coming barely 48 hours after one young man identified as Police Sergeant was arrested at the main car park at the front of the White House of the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

The Sergeant, according to some Staff had worked at the National Assembly some years ago before being redeployed to another beat.