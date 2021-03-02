Four arrested for snatching mobile phones in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested four men who specialised in stealing mobile phones at ceremonies.

The four suspects were arrested last week during the inauguration ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu second term ceremony in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The four suspects who include Ojo Femi aged 30, Abiodun Adewale aged 45, Kayode Olarewaju aged 45 years, and Aiwole Kola aged 25, admitted to have stolen seven handset phones at the International Event and Cultural Centre known as the Dome.

The suspects who had escaped from the scene of the crime were apprehended by men of the Operation Scorpion Squad attached to the Ondo State government along the Ilesha-Akure road.

The four suspects were said to be heading to their various base in Oyo, Osun and Kwara states while all phones were recovered from them by the security operatives.

One of the suspects, Ojo, from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, who was found with six phones confessed to the crime and said it was one of his friend that gave him the phones, while Adewale claimed he picked the phone on the ground.

Ojo admitted that being a specialist in picking phones at parties and said he used to sell the phones from N8000 and above.

The Ondo State Police spokesman, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria's first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

