A 53-year-old businesswoman, identified as Alabi Sikirat Titilope of Agbeku community, Agunji district of Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state, has been attacked and slaughtered by unidentified gunmen.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the hoodlums who killed the businesswoman also carted away her motorcycle.

It was also gathered that the businesswoman was attacked and murdered at midnight on Sunday in her home at Agbeku, shortly after her arrival from a business trip in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the development.

The PPRO said that “on 03/09/2023, at about 08.30 am, one Alabi Sakirat (female) of Ile Idi-Ajagun, Agbeku via Igbaja town, reported at Igbaja police station on the same date that she went to her mother’s house, one Alabi Sikirat Titilope (53), and met her in her pool of blood, already slaughtered by the neck by unknown or known persons.

“Some suspects have already been arrested and helping the command in its investigation”.





Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abdulazeez Shola Agboola, said that four suspects were now in the police net in connection with the tragic development.

He lamented that the incident was the first of its type in the history of the community.

“All members of the community, in collaboration with the police, have resolved to fish out masterminds of the dastardly act and bring them to justice”.

The traditional ruler said that the community had been thrown into panic since the incident, adding that no stone would be left unturned to secure the safety of the people.

