Four abducted Kwara truck drivers regain freedom

Four lorry drivers kidnapped in Kwara state last Saturday have regained their freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, of the state Police command of the state, confirmed their release on Wednesday.

Comfirming to journalist, Ajayi said “Yes, they have been released by their abductors but I cannot give you further details now except I get to the office because I am on transit coming from Patigi local government area and the network is poor.

“But we are yet to make additional arrests from the two we already made and they are still under investigation”, he said.

A family member of one of the kidnap victims, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed their release and the payment of an undisclosed sum of ransom.

It was gathered that truck of the four tipper lorry drivers had had battery problems on the site they had gone to get sand in the outskirt of Ilorin, the state capital. The drivers said to have gone to town to get a replacement for the battery, were returning to the site later in the evening when they were ambushed and abducted by their attackers.

The victims, said to be members of the Oyun garage branch of the Association of Quarry and Sand dealers, Ilorin, were allegedly abducted by men dressed in military uniforms at a site where they went to excavate sand for supply to their customers on Saturday.

The kidnappers had contacted their families demanding a ransom of N5m for each of them.

The victims’ wives, however, took to the street to solicit for alms from commuters and passersby to raise the N20million ransom.