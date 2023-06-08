A group of suspected kidnap gangs has reportedly abducted four persons, including a member of vigilance group in the Asa local government area of Kwara state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE investigations gathered that the abductors in their numbers ambushed some guests as they were heading home from a naming ceremony.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Aboto community of the government area.

Chairman of the vigilante in Kwara State, Saka Ibrahim, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with the TriTribune newspapers on Thursday.

“A neighbour, who had a naming ceremony for his new born child was taking some guests home after the programme when his car was ambushed.

“Three male guests and one of our vigilante officials, who tried to rescue them were, however, kidnapped in the process. He was not wearing a uniform and did not bear any arm.

“Our men have been searching the bush for their whereabouts since then but no progress yet”.

Saka said the situation has been “really troubling because the abductors are yet to contact any of the victim’s family, not even for ransom”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that the command was on top of the situation to rescue the kidnap victims.

He, however, said that investigations had commenced on the matter, adding that there were conflicting reports on number of the abducted persons as some people said they were three while others said they were two.