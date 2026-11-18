Pastor Kunle Areogun, a pastor and oil and gas executive, has become a central figure in the leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, following the emergence of a video in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, named him as his preferred successor.

The recording, reportedly made in December 2021, was released by the church’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, amid disagreements over the removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the late founder’s son, as senior pastor.

In the video, Taiwo Odukoya explained that he was documenting his wishes in case of his death or a situation in which he could no longer communicate.

“Please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun,” he said.

He also proposed that Jimmy serve as the incoming pastor’s administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

The late founder said the arrangement was connected to a section of the church’s constitution that was being reviewed but had not been completed.

The recording has brought attention to Areogun’s background, his relationship with the late founder and his career outside the church.

Here are things to know about him.

1. He has been associated with The Fountain of Life Church for years

Areogun has been part of the ministry for several years, with the church’s online records documenting his preaching engagements dating back to at least 2017.

On July 16, 2017, he delivered a message titled God of the Unusual during the church’s first Sunday service.

Other messages attributed to him include See the Invisible, Experience the Incredible in 2018, Jesus, Our Image in 2022, The Word of God and the Supernatural in 2023 and The Unlimited God, also in 2023.

His relationship with the late founder was also acknowledged by Odukoya’s daughter, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, during an interview transcribed by Church Times Nigeria in October 2025.

Speaking about her father’s relationship with him, she said:

“Uncle Areogun was quite close to my dad. His wisdom was top-notch.”

The accounts show that Areogun had a longstanding relationship with the church before becoming a subject of public discussion over its succession arrangements.

2. He is a chemical engineer

Outside his pastoral responsibilities, Areogun has a professional background in engineering.

The official website of Excel Exploration and Production identifies him as a chemical engineer and lists him as one of the company’s directors.

The profile describes him as a professional with experience in the oil and gas industry.

3. He has held senior positions in the maritime and oil and gas industry

Areogun has also worked in Nigeria’s maritime and offshore oil and gas sector.

He served as managing director of Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited, a company involved in maritime support services for the offshore energy industry.

A July 2009 report by maritime publication Riviera identified him as the company’s deputy managing director.

By December 2012, a Worldfolio report identified him as managing director and quoted him discussing the company’s operations and plans to expand into aluminium vessel construction.

A birthday advertisement published by Petromarine in THISDAY on August 15, 2024, also identified him as the managing director of Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited.

The publication described him as a professional in the marine and oil and gas industry.

4. He had a business relationship with Taiwo Odukoya

Areogun’s relationship with the late founder extended beyond their activities at The Fountain of Life Church.

An Afren regulatory announcement dated July 18, 2007, listed both men among the board and management team of Excel Exploration and Production.

The announcement was made in connection with an agreement between Afren and Excel for the development of the Eremor oil field in Nigeria.

Their inclusion in the same corporate record indicates that their association also extended into the oil and gas business years before the current church leadership dispute.

5. He celebrated his 60th birthday in August 2024

Areogun turned 60 on August 15, 2024, according to a congratulatory advertisement published by Petromarine.

The advertisement identified him as Engineer Adekunle A. Areogun, managing director of Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited.

It celebrated his contributions to the marine and oil and gas industry and wished him further success.

6. Taiwo Odukoya named him as his preferred successor

Areogun’s name became a subject of wider public attention following the release of the succession video reportedly recorded in December 2021.

In the footage, Taiwo Odukoya explained that he wanted his instructions documented in case he died or became unable to communicate.

“Please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun,” the late founder said.

He also assigned Jimmy the responsibilities of administrative assistant to the incoming pastor and head of the youth church.

Odukoya explained that the arrangement was necessary because the church was reviewing a section of its constitution, but the process had not been completed.

According to the Board of Trustees, Jimmy recorded the video at his father’s request, while his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya, witnessed it.

The trustees said they only became aware of the recording in late December 2025, more than two years after the founder’s death in August 2023.

They also alleged that the video was not presented during the process that led to Jimmy’s appointment as senior pastor.

Meanwhile, Following Taiwo Odukoya’s death in August 2023, Jimmy was announced as the church’s senior pastor on September 17, 2023. He was subsequently installed on September 30, while his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, became associate senior pastor.

However, the emergence of the succession video has reopened questions about the circumstances surrounding Jimmy’s appointment and the authority of the church’s Board of Trustees.

On November 16, 2026, the trustees announced that they had withdrawn recognition of Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor.

The board cited the late founder’s recorded instructions, alongside other governance and doctrinal concerns, in explaining its decision.

Jimmy rejected the move, describing it as unconstitutional and insisting that he remained the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

However, although Odukoya identified Areogun as his preferred successor, the trustees have not formally installed him as the church’s substantive senior pastor.

Instead, they appointed Rotimi Okpaise to oversee its spiritual and administrative affairs temporarily while consultations continue.