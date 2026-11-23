The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church have instituted contempt proceedings against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over alleged disobedience of a Lagos State High Court order restraining him from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The proceedings, instituted on Monday, followed an order by the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere directing that Form 48, a formal notice warning of the consequences of disobeying a court order, be served on Odukoya.

The court also directed him to appear on November 26, 2026, to show cause why he should not be committed to prison over the alleged breach.

The notice, issued in Suit No. LD/0126PRA/2026, stated that Odukoya would be liable for contempt of court unless he complied with the order made by Justice Adewunmi-Oshin on November 18.

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The proceedings were initiated under Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Processes Act and Order IX Rule 13 of the Judgment (Enforcement) Rules of Court.

In the November 18 ruling, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin restrained Odukoya, either personally or through proxies, from parading himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering with its governance and activities.

The order followed an application by the church’s Incorporated Trustees, who alleged that Odukoya had ceased to hold the position following the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s appointment of a successor in line with the church’s constitution.

The judge had granted the trustees leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol provisions of the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019.

The substantive matter was adjourned until December 1, 2026, for mention.

The latest development adds another legal dimension to the leadership dispute that emerged following the death of the church’s founder.

The disagreement became public after some members of the Board of Trustees announced that they no longer recognised Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, citing provisions of the church’s constitution and a video recording allegedly containing the late founder’s succession instructions.

The recording, reportedly made in December 2021, allegedly identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as the preferred successor, while Odukoya was expected to serve as his administrative assistant and oversee the church’s youth ministry.

According to the trustees, the recording was made available to them in December 2025 and was not presented to the board before Odukoya’s appointment as Senior Pastor in September 2023.

Following his purported removal, the trustees announced Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leader pending the resolution of the dispute.

Odukoya, however, rejected the decision, insisting that his appointment as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was valid.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the meetings and resolutions relied upon by the trustees, alleging that the process violated the church’s constitution.

In a separate legal action, Odukoya and the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge his purported removal and decisions taken by some members of the board.

The suit, filed against eight individuals, seeks the court’s determination of the legality of the disputed board meetings and the resolutions through which the trustees sought to alter the church’s leadership structure.