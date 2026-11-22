Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has said he has not been formally served with the court order restraining him from presenting himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Odukoya made this known on Sunday while addressing members of the congregation during the church service, explaining that although he had heard about the Court injunction, he had yet to receive the court processes.

“I heard that there was an injunction against me. I heard. I’ve not seen it. But I heard. But I’ve not been served. So, legally, I’ve not been served,” he said.

His comments came shortly after the founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, visited the church and urged members to avoid taking sides in the leadership dispute involving Odukoya and his sister, Tolu.

Odukoya thanked the congregation for continuing to attend services despite the controversy, expressing appreciation for their support.

“In spite of everything, you are still here,” he told the worshippers.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the congregation, assuring members that he would continue to stand by them.

“There is no Fountain without you. You are Fountain of Life. And as long as you are with me, I will continue to speak for you. I will continue to stand with you,” he said.

Describing the service as unusually brief, Odukoya joked that Okonkwo had already delivered the sermon, leaving him with little to add.

“Bishop has preached already. There is nothing to preach again,” he said, adding that he would conclude his remarks on time.

He subsequently asked members whether they wanted another dance session, to which they reportedly responded in the affirmative.

Earlier, Okonkwo had made a surprise appearance at the church, explaining that he was prompted by the Holy Spirit to visit and bless the congregation amid the leadership crisis.

“I have not slept since 1.30 am. The Holy Spirit said to me, son, go to the Fountain and bless them. That’s why I am here,” he said.

Preaching on the topic, “The Glory of the Church”, the TREM founder urged members not to align themselves with either faction in the dispute.

“You are not for Tolu or for Jimmy. You are for God. None of them died for you,” he said.

He also cautioned the congregation against allowing themselves to become instruments of division, stressing the need to protect the unity of the church.

“We must be careful so that none of us will be an instrument of destroying the church of Christ,” he added.

The Lagos State High Court had earlier issued an interim injunction restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The order, issued by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin on Wednesday, November 18, followed an application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The court also restrained Odukoya, either personally or through proxies, from interfering with or disrupting the church’s activities, governance, and other affairs.

The matter was adjourned until December 1 for mention.