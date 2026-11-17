The leadership crisis rocking Fountain of Life Church has taken another dimension as its Board of Trustees accused Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of taking over the church’s official social media platforms without its authorisation.

The Board, in a fresh statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, alleged that the platforms had been taken over by or on behalf of Jimmy and subsequently used to publish what it described as inaccurate and misleading accounts of the ongoing leadership dispute.

It warned members of the church, the media and the general public that statements currently appearing on the church’s social media channels did not represent the official position of the Board.

The Board insisted that only statements issued and signed on its behalf should be regarded as the authentic position of the church in the crisis.

It also disclosed that it was taking appropriate steps to restore the church’s official communication channels to what it described as proper and authorised control.

The latest development comes a day after the Board announced its resolution withdrawing recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor of the church, a decision it said was reached at its meeting on November 16, 2026.

Giving further details, the Board maintained that its decision followed a review of the church’s leadership succession process, longstanding governance concerns and unresolved disagreements over its administration.

It alleged that Jimmy’s appointment as Senior Pastor was based on information that his late father and founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, had handed over the leadership mantle to him.