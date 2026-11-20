The leadership crisis rocking The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, has taken another turn, following reports that police officers have sealed the church premises and ordered staff members to vacate the facility.

A source within the church confirmed the development, adding that workers were asked to leave the premises.

It was gathered that the development led to the postponement of the much-anticipated 2026 Thanksgiving Service, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 22.

The church announced the postponement on Thursday, November 19, stating that a new date would be communicated in due course.

The reported police action came after the Lagos State High Court issued an interim order restraining Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church.

The order, issued by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin on Wednesday, November 18, followed an application by the Incorporated Trustees of the church in Suit No. LD/0126PRA/2026.

The court also restrained Odukoya from interfering with the church’s governance, administration and activities pending further proceedings.