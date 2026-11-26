The Fountain of Life Church has challenged the issuance of a bench warrant against its Senior Pastor, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, by a Lagos State High Court, alleging violations of due process and fair hearing.

The church, in a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, said the warrant was issued by Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin before the presiding judge subsequently recused herself from the case.

It maintained that Odukoya had not been duly served with the restraining order, originating processes and accompanying documents, either personally or through substituted means, as directed by the court.

According to the church, its legal representatives had identified several procedural concerns, including the alleged failure to comply with the court’s directives on the service of processes contained in its orders of November 18 and 23.

The church disclosed that a Notice of Appeal and two separate motions challenging the orders, their enforcement, the court’s jurisdiction and the contempt proceedings had been filed before the issuance of the bench warrant.

It further claimed that the matter was not listed on the court’s cause list for Thursday’s proceedings and that journalists were asked to leave the courtroom before the warrant was issued.

The church expressed concern that the court issued the warrant without first determining the pending applications, adding that the presiding judge subsequently withdrew from the case.

It noted that the developments occurred within eight days of the initial ex parte order and before December 1, 2026, the date originally fixed by the court for the matter to be mentioned.

Describing the circumstances as raising serious questions about due process, fair hearing and the administration of justice, the church said its legal representatives were challenging the orders and other procedural and jurisdictional issues before the appropriate courts, including the Court of Appeal.

It, however, clarified that the issuance of a bench warrant did not amount to a conviction or represent a final determination of the substantive dispute over the church’s leadership.

Reaffirming its position, the church said Odukoya remained its duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, based on the advice of its legal representatives.

The Fountain of Life Church pledged to exhaust all available legal remedies within the Nigerian judicial system, while reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law, constitutional governance and the pursuit of justice.

It also urged its members, friends and the general public to remain calm, united and prayerful, assuring them that its commitment to its spiritual mandate, founding principles and vision remained unchanged.