Foundation trains NAPTIP, Immigration, Police, others on human trafficking

The International and Ibero American Foundation for Administration and Public Policy (FIIAAP), a Spain based foundation, has commenced training of relevant government agencies on the use of social media in combating human trafficking.

Mr Rafael Rios, team leader of Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM), a European Union-funded project of FIIAAP, said this in his opening remarks at a two-day workshop organised by the foundation on Wednesday in Owerri.

Rios, represented by the project’s Technical Advisor on Communication, Mr Joseph Osuigwe, mentioned the beneficiary agencies to include the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Others according to the team leader included The Nigeria Police Force as well as relevant Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

He noted that traffickers often control their victims through social media sites, hence the need for counter-trafficking agencies to build the capacity of their social media handlers for optimal performance.

He said: “This workshop is an EU external action funded project under the 11th EDF project titled A-TIPSOM and implemented by FIIAAP, a Spain based foundation since the year 2018.

“The training is meant to build the capacity of participants on how to use Facebook and YouTube to effectively do awareness on human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.”

The team leader said that the essence of the training was s to build their capacity on how to use available online tools to create graphic designs for social media awareness and to create online content that can be used to track down traffickers.

He added that the training would be replicated in other states of the federation and urged participants to step up the fight against human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the NAPTIP, Mrs Stella Nezan, thanked FIIAAP for organising the workshop and pledged to put the lessons learnt to their best use.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.