Foundation trains, empowers 265 youths in vocational skills

A non-partisan and philanthropic organisation, Olanrewaju Omo-George Foundation (OOGF), has trained 265 youths in various vocational skills in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The foundation established in 2020 equally provided the trainees with various skill acquisition tools with the sole aim of breaking the cycle of poverty among the people.

Speaking at the matriculation and graduation ceremony held in Sagamu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr Olanrewaju George, advised the beneficiaries to see the empowerment as a ladder to greater achievements in life.

The CEO noted that the vision of the foundation was to create a secured and sustainable socio-economic platform for community development.

“I want to employ all beneficiaries not to take this empowerment for granted. You must be ready to lift others in your own little way so that our society can be free from poverty. The problem of unemployment is one that must be tackled by all stakeholders,” he added.

The Alakenne of Ikenne-Remo, Oba Adeyinka Onakade, emphasised the need for many non-profit organizations to assist government at all levels in addressing the challenge of unemployment in the country.

The traditional ruler appreciated the foundation for being kind enough to assist the needy in the society, saying the training they received would make them be self-employed and be employers of labour.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Melutia Ogunremi, submitted that Nigerian would be a better place if all well to do and organisations like OOGF come together to assist the needy.

She said: “If our society will be a better place to live in, all those who are more than comfortable must support the government by creating wealth. They need to lend a helping hand by giving the haves not a sense of belonging.”

