Foundation trains Bayelsa women on gender mainstreaming, political participation

Fringe Voices Development Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, with support from the Nigerian Women Trust Fund and its partners have organised a one day leadership training for women and girls in Bayelsa State.

According to the organiser, the training is aimed at equipping women and girls with the requisite knowledge for gender mainstreaming and political participation.

The programme which was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Yenagoa provided an opportunity for key stakeholders to discuss issues on gender based violence, analysis of existing legal framework and policies.

Declaring the program open, the Team Lead, Fringe Voices Development Foundation, Tare Maureen, further explained that the program is also aimed at raising leaders especially women and girls to strengthen the voices of women and their rights.

Speaking further, she said “this effort is geared towards equipping women for the fight against gender equality and promote political inclusion of women.”

Bayelsa State chapter chairman of FIDA, Boma Miebai, represented by President of DO Foundation, Dr Dise Ogbise-Harry, emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling for an immediate review of existing laws in line with global trends.

She said “we must remain resolute and work together as a team to raise the bar on the fight against women and girls, we must look inwards and start with existing laws” Dr Ogbise-Harry noted during her presentation.

The capacity building program also afforded participants the opportunity to gain knowledge on gender principles with a paper presented by Bogofanyo Inengibo, Program Manager, FACE Initiative and another paper by Ann Abule on achieving goals with timelines.