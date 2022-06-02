Foundation trains 320 Nigerian youths on business start-ups empowerment

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has trained 320 young professionals in the Niger Delta on business and skills acquisitions.

The organisation organised a one-day mentorship and networking programme in collaboration with Beyond Regular and MTN organised in Port Harcourt.

Explaining the reason behind the event, the Managing Director, PIND Foundation, Mr Tunji Idowu, said the event was hosted to train young people in the region on how to execute plans to get themselves out of poverty.

“In phase 1 between 2018 and 2021, we trained over 4,355 youths. We are scaling that up with an additional 1,000 youth in various technical vocational skills.

“So what I’m saying is, when you count from the three years from 2018 going forward, the additional 1600, you will have about 6000 that have been trained, placed, supported to start businesses, not all of them because they have different pathways, some with work, some will be job owners, some will be business starters,” he said.

Idowu urged the youths not to sell their integrity in the course of the various endeavours, especially as the country is entering an electioneering period when new leaders would be elected into public offices.





“The Nigerian youths should not sell their integrity, but every human being that wants to maintain their dignity needs to uphold their integrity. But to the Nigerian youths is to say hey! Those of us ahead of you have messed things up, and don’t follow their example of going the path of lack of integrity.

“Elections are coming, don’t become tools that are going to be used to worsen an already bad situation, make sure that you have criteria for due diligence, even if people come and share money, find a way in which you are doing things according to values.

PIND’s Advocacy Manager, Chuks Ofulue and the Youth Employment Pathways (YEP), Manager Patrick Ekpe, also spoke to the attendees. Mr Ofulue showed the young professionals various ways they could leverage PIND’s online job and opportunities hub, Niger Delta Link (NDLink), to advance their careers while Ekpe enlightened the gathering on the impact of PIND’s YEP program in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta.

On his part, the Chief Responsibility Officer for Unboxed Conferences, Wale Adenuga, who expressed excitement over the turnout of the participants and mentors from different works of life, noted that his conviction to helping the youths succeed informed the programme.

“We are happy in terms of the turnout, all the mentors are here, the young people are also here, and we think it’s going to be a great learning experience, especially between the mentors and the mentees, they (mentors) have learnt a whole lot of things over their lives, so this opportunity, connecting is an amazing experience for everyone.

