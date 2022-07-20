Foundation to train journalists on climate change, gender reporting, others 

A newly established non-profit media foundation, Platform Times Investigative Journalism Foundation (PTIJF) has disclosed its plan to train not less than 2,000 journalists on climate change and gender reporting among other aspects of journalism in its first year of operation.

The foundation says the training was part of its desire to strengthen developmental journalism and uphold public accountability.

The Acting Director of the foundation, Sodiq Ojuroungbe, made this known in a statement made available to the press on Wednesday.

Mr Ojuroungbe said the foundation is established to train, mentor and assist new generation journalists in developing the society through the media.

“To advance its vision of advocating community development, exposing social ills and corruption, and upholding public accountability, the management launches the Platform Times Investigative Journalism Foundation (PTIJF).

“The foundation will provide training for young journalists and breed a new crop of politically- aware, socially-conscious, and solution-seeking leaders bearing in mind that the young generation represents the future of journalism practice and democratic leadership,” Mr Ojuroungbe said.





The acting director disclosed that mentoring in the foundation will be centred on fact-checking, investigative reporting, climate, gender reporting, solution journalism and free press advocacy.

He added: “The Platform Times Investigative Journalism Foundation will focus its scope of operation on the following areas: fact-checking and investigative reporting, climate and gender reporting, solution journalism and Free press advocacy. Its operations will be based on credible data gathering, and human interests, in line with best global practices. It will uphold the principles of democracy, including public accountability, social justice, equality, and freedom of expression.”

He added that the foundation will facilitate funds for journalists to pursue stories and also ensure the protection of journalists against injustice

“In providing training opportunities for young and budding journalists, our target is to train not less than 2,000 journalists across the country in our first year of establishment. The training will cover investigative and data journalism, fact-checking, climate and gender reporting, and solution journalism.

“The foundation will help journalists in accessing financial support and also ensure the protection of journalists against injustice. We will be launching a new website soon for the foundation,” Mr Ojuroungbe disclosed.