The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) is set to convene a high-level summit on good governance and sustainable development in Kaduna for the 19th Northern States.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Gambo Umar, Director-General/CEO of the foundation, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

The statement averred that the summit intends to bring together political leaders, policymakers, traditional rulers, academics, women leaders, youth representatives and other development stakeholders from across Northern Nigeria and beyond to deliberate on governance, inclusive development and sustainable progress, with particular focus on the Kaduna State experience.

The statement said the summit is scheduled for Wednesday at the Main Auditorium, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, under the theme “Good Governance, Inclusivity and Sustainable Development: The Kaduna State Example.”

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, CON, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, will serve as Chairman of the Occasion.

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: 2027 Grammy Awards nominations

The keynote address will be delivered by the Chairman of SABMF’s Board of Trustees, Chief Servant Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, PhD, CON, Talban Minna and Sardaunan Hausa.

The Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, will grace the occasion as the Royal Father of the Day. The Summit is also expected to bring together Governors from across the 19 Northern States, Senators, members of the National Assembly, serving and former public office holders, traditional rulers, development partners and other distinguished personalities.

The programme will feature a Legacy Exhibition, stakeholder engagements and discussions on governance and development.

The performance review and panel discussion will focus on governance reforms, accountability, institutional strengthening, citizen engagement, youth empowerment, social protection, infrastructure, agriculture and sustainable economic development.

The Summit underscores SABMF’s commitment to promoting evidence-based dialogue, responsible leadership, accountability and inclusive development.

It will provide an important platform for examining governance and development experiences, exchanging perspectives and identifying practical lessons that can strengthen institutions, improve public service delivery and advance sustainable socio-economic development.

By convening leaders and stakeholders across different sectors and generations, the Foundation seeks to foster constructive engagement, encourage the sharing of development experiences, and contribute to the broader national discourse on leadership, unity, peace, and the collective advancement of Nigeria.

The Foundation invites members of the media, development partners and the general public to participate in this important national engagement.